Assam: Missing Man's Body Found After Embankment Accident in Kaliabor

An individual who went missing following a tragic accident at the Hatimura embankment in Kaliabor, Nagaon, was found dead on Monday.

Advertisment

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Singh, a resident of Rangalu, Jakhalabandha.

The incident occurred on the evening of Republic Day when Singh’s bike fell into the Kolong River at a fractured part of the embankment.

As per reports, locals discovered the bike submerged in the river. The vehicle, bearing registration number AS02A R 4969, was headed towards Jakhalabandha when it fell into the exposed section of the embankment. The exact number of people riding the bike remains unknown.

Jakhalabandha police later recovered the bike. Though a temporary dyke had been constructed near the damaged area, the embankment’s exposed section contributed to the accident.

Also Read: Mentally Disturbed Man Stabs Local to Death in Assam's Cachar