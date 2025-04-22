‘Khaki Half-Pant Should Be BJP’s Symbol’: Debabrata Saikia Slams CM Sarma Over Lungi Jibe

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia has strongly reacted to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent comments mocking the Congress party symbol and those wearing lungis. Saikia suggested that if the BJP really needed a symbol, it should be a "khaki half-pant, a pointed jibe at the RSS roots of the BJP.

Responding sharply to the CM’s remarks, Saikia said, "The Chief Minister clearly lacks knowledge about the Ahom community. Ahoms have traditionally worn lungis for generations. Not only them, but several Tai ethnic groups living in border regions and even in Thailand have a long-standing tradition of wearing lungis."

He further added, "Even a basic Google search will show what traditional Tai attire looks like. And it's not just the Ahoms, millions across South India wear lungis regularly. Would the Chief Minister dare stand in front of any South Indian temple and say those wearing lungis are Bangladeshis? If he has the courage, let him say so."

Saikia’s statement comes as a strong pushback against what many see as a divisive and culturally insensitive remark by the Chief Minister, bringing into question the broader implications of politicizing traditional attire.