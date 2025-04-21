Mass Resignation Hits BJP Ahead of BTC Council Elections in Chirang

As the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections draw near, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the BTC region is witnessing internal turmoil, particularly in Chirang district.

A wave of resignations has been reported from BJP leaders and workers in the 13 No. Chirang, 14 No. Chirang Duar, and 15 No. Kajalgaon Council Constituencies. According to sources, widespread dissatisfaction with the district BJP leadership has led to the collective resignation of as many as 68 leaders and workers, spanning various organizational levels, from district and mandal to Yuva Mandal and booth committees.

The mass resignation letters were submitted on the previous day, sparking intense reactions and unrest within the Chirang district BJP unit. The development comes at a crucial juncture, signaling potential cracks in the party's local structure ahead of the upcoming council polls.

