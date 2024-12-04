Assam: North Lakhimpur Jail Inmate Found Dead, Family Alleges Foul Play

In a shocking incident, the body of an inmate was found hanging under mysterious circumstances inside the premises of North Lakhimpur District Jail.

Hailing from Narayanpur Chapori village in Dhakuakhana, the inmate identified as Pawan Baruah’s death has sparked serious allegations from his family against the jail authorities. The family accused the officials of negligence and foul play in the incident.

Adding to the outrage, the family claimed they were only informed about the tragedy on Wednesday afternoon, though the death reportedly occurred on Tuesday.

The body has been sent to Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH) for post-mortem examination. However, the delay in communication and the circumstances surrounding the death have raised questions about transparency and accountability in the jail's operations.

The incident has left the family demanding a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the mysterious death.