Drugs Found Hidden in Shoes and Belt of Guwahati Jail Inmate

In a startling incident, a substantial quantity of drugs was seized from an inmate of the Guwahati Central Jail, sources said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

According to information received, nearly 33 containers filled with drugs were recovered from the inmate named Akbar Ali. He had reportedly hidden the drugs inside his shoes and belt.

Ali was scheduled to appear in the Amingaon District Court on Tuesday. After the court hearing, he was being brought back to the jail when the drugs were discovered by jail authorities during a routine search, sources said.

In regard to the incident, a case has been registered at the Basistha Police Station.

Notably, Akbar Ali had been nabbed in connection with a drug-related offence under the jurisdiction of the Hajo police station and had been incarcerated at the jail for the past four months.