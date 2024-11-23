Raas Festivities End in Tragedy: 5 Dead, 2 Injured in Bajali Accident

In a tragic road accident, five youths lost their lives on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries after their vehicle crashed into a truck in Assam’s Bajali district on Friday night.

The mishap occurred late at night along the National Highway no 27 in Bhawanipur. According to reports, the vehicle was returning to Barpeta from Nalbari after attending the Raas festivities when it crashed into with a stationary truck parked on the side of the highway.

The impact of the collision was so severe that four passengers died instantly. The deceased have been identified as Asis Habib Khan, Mizaur Rahman, Royal Khan, and Moirul Haque, all hailing from Barpeta.

The three injured individuals were immediately rushed to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, one of the injured, Mizazur Khan, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, taking the death toll to five.

Local police arrived at the accident site after being alerted about the incident. The circumstances leading the accident are being assessed.

Notably, the vehicle was reportedly carrying seven individuals, including an 18-year-old youth, Monirul Haque.