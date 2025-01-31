'Libraries Valuable Assets': Jayanta Baruah at Bilasipara College

“Libraries are a valuable resource for colleges. We need to take initiatives to make the best use of this resource and develop suitable human resources through its proper utilization,” said Jayanta Baruah, Editor of Asomiya Pratidin and Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman, while addressing a national seminar on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Assam College Librarians' Association at the Bilasipara College.

It may be mentioned that the three-day-long Golden Jubilee celebrations and the 17th Bi-annual Session of the Assam College Librarians' Association commenced on January 30 (Thursday) at Bilasipara College. In conjunction with this event, a discussion on the preservation of traditional Indian knowledge was held under the patronage of Indian Council of Social Science Research.

The seminar was inaugurated by Dr. Dibyajyoti Mahanta, the president of the National Council of Teacher Education's Eastern Regional Committee, in the presence of Bilasipara College Principal Dr. Biswajit Biswas. Additionally, Dilip Chandan, editor of Asam Bani, was present as the chief guest at the event. Senior journalist and Asomiya Pratidin Associate Editor Prakash Mahanta was also present on the ocassion among other eminent personalities.

In his speech, Jayanta Baruah expressed his satisfaction for holding the Assam College Librarians' Association's event in Bilasipara, a place known for its cultural harmony, and commended the role of Bilasipara College in the region’s educational development.

During his address, Baruah emphasized the continued importance of printed books, despite advancements in technology. "Although many changes have been brought about through modern technology, holding a printed book in hand and reading it still brings a unique satisfaction. Libraries are a valuable resource for colleges. We need to use this resource correctly and use it to build suitable human resources," he stated.

Further, the Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman highlighted the necessity of traditional libraries alongside the rise of e-libraries. “Technology provides us with many alternative pathways, but for the authenticity and correctness of knowledge and information, there is no substitute for libraries,” said Baruah.

He also spoke about the role of libraries in helping students in their quest for knowledge. "Libraries have been a source of knowledge, passing down generations after generations. They organize and systematize this knowledge and assist students in their intellectual pursuit. They are integral in building human resources."

The Golden Jubilee celebrations and the associated events will conclude on February 1, 2025.