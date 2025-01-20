Sadin-Pratidin's Jayanta Baruah Honored with Hassan Sarif Ahmad Samannay Award 2024

Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College hosted a significant event on Monday, where the bilingual Braille edition of the Hemkosh Dictionary was launched. During the event, Jayanta Baruah, Editor of Asomiya Pratidin and Chairman of the Sadin-Pratidin group, was conferred the Hassan Sarif Ahmad Samannay Award 2024 in recognition of his contributions, including achieving a Guinness World Record.

The award is presented annually by the Student Unity Forum of the college. The ceremony took place at the Srimanta Sankardev Hall, where Baruah was honoured for his outstanding work in the field of literature and media.

Upon receiving the award, Jayanta Baruah expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am not sure if I am truly deserving of the Hassan Sarif Ahmad Samannay Award, but I accept it as a blessing from the person whose name it carries." He acknowledged the profound contributions of the honoree to Assam’s literature and culture, adding that the recognition would further strengthen his commitment to his work.

Baruah also extended his gratitude to the college’s principal and the Student Unity Forum for organizing the event. Additionally, he paid homage to Bhaxar Oja Hemchandra Baruah, emphasizing that Assamese language and literature would not have attained its stature without his immense contributions during a critical period.

The event witnessed the presence of dignitaries, faculty members, and students, making it a momentous occasion for the academic and literary community.

