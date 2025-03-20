"Liquor Shops in Guwahati to Remain Open Until 2 AM", Confirms Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that liquor shops in Guwahati will be permitted to remain open until 2 AM. However, in other regions across the state, including Dibrugarh and Silchar, liquor outlets will be allowed to function only until midnight. This decision was taken during the weekly Assam cabinet meeting held in Dibrugarh on Thursday.

Addressing media persons, CM Sarma said, “We will not allow wine shops to remain open for 24 hours. Currently, they are permitted to operate until midnight. However, in Guwahati, they will now be allowed to remain open until 2 AM from now on. In other municipal corporation areas, the existing closing time of midnight will remain unchanged.”

On the other hand, the Assam government has decided to allow business establishments in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar to operate 24 hours a day. CM Sarma stated that the existing one-day weekly closure rule will be abolished from now on. This policy will apply strictly to towns under the jurisdiction of the Dibrugarh, Guwahati, and Silchar municipal corporations.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Retail establishments in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar will now be allowed to operate 24 hours a day, with the existing one-day weekly closure rule being abolished. However, businesses have the discretion to close at their convenience without any restrictions.”

“In other towns outside these municipal corporations, business establishments will be permitted to remain open until 2 AM. In rural areas, shops may operate until 11 PM, ensuring small-scale entrepreneurs can benefit from this initiative aimed at boosting local businesses,” he said.

He also added that employees do not need to work more than 48 hours a week or exceed 9 hours in a single shift. “No employee can be required to work more than 48 hours a week or exceed 9 hours in a single shift. Shops operating 24 hours will function in three shifts to prevent undue strain on workers,” the Chief Minister said.