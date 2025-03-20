Passengers Protest Foul Smell in AC Coaches, Delays Silchar-Rangiya Express

Silchar railway station witnessed a tense situation late Wednesday night as passengers of the Silchar-Rangiya Express protested against a foul odor emanating from two AC coaches.

The train, scheduled to depart at 10:45 PM, was delayed for nearly two hours after agitated passengers of AC coaches B5 and B6 pulled the emergency chain, demanding immediate action.

Railway staff rushed to the scene, but their indifferent response further angered the passengers. They refused to let the train proceed until proper cleaning was carried out. As the protest escalated, railway police were deployed to manage the situation.

Sanitation workers were eventually called in to clean the affected coaches. However, even after multiple rounds of cleaning, the stench persisted, prolonging the delay. The situation normalized only after some improvement in the condition of the coaches, allowing the train to depart at 12:30 AM.

Passengers blamed railway authorities for negligence, alleging that despite the presence of cleaning staff, the train had not been adequately sanitized, leading to the unpleasant conditions in the AC coaches.

