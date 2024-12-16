Local BJP Leader Akash Phukan Given Key Party Roles Amid Controversy

Akash Phukan, the controversial BJP leader from Assam’s Bokakhat has been entrusted with important responsibilities within the party.

According to sources, he has been appointed as the party co-incharge and Returning Officer for the organizational elections. Notably, Phukan has been shifted to Tezpur for this role.

On Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had praised Akash Phukan calling him a "good human" and social worker. He said, “Akash Phukan is a good person, but I felt deeply disappointed after hearing the offensive remarks he made about senior BJP leader Ranoj Pegu. In my opinion, Akash should publicly apologize for his words and seek forgiveness from Pegu. He needs to show respect towards fellow leaders of the party.”

Phukan’s controversial comments stemmed from a dispute involving a contractor named Gobin Pegu, who won a tender for the construction of a bridge. Phukan claimed that his influence led to Gobin Pegu getting the tender and seeking a commission in return. When he did not receive the commission, Phukan resorted to using abusive language against state education minister Ranoj Pegu.

Meanwhile, his derogatory comments have led to the Mising community banning Phukan from entering Mising-dominated regions of Assam. On his part, Phukan has apologized for his comments, however, awaits action from the party.

Earlier, a Gauhati High Court advocate filed an FIR against Phukan for using abusive language against Ranoj Pegu. An audio recording went viral in which Phukan can be heard abusing Pegu and calling him out for incompetence.

In the viral audio clip, Phukan can be heard hurling abuses at Ranoj Pegu and repeatedly pointing out his incompetence in running the education department. “Ranoj Pegu is not my leader. My leader is Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he can be heard saying.