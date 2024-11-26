In a significant development in the ongoing trading scandal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed the Gauhati High Court that an explosive discovery has been made regarding Rs 2,000 crore worth of transactions linked to the account of Hemen Rabha.

This information was shared with the court as part of ongoing investigations into the high-profile scandal, further intensifying the gravity of the case.

Rabha, who had allegedly defrauded people of over Rs 300 crore, was arrested by Assam police from Bandormari in Tezpur during the first week of September this year. He had been on the run prior to his arrest. Several FIRs were filed against Rabha at the Kacharigaon police outpost by victims who claimed they were duped of their hard-earned money. According to police complaints, Rabha used the stolen funds to purchase luxury items, including a car and property, under the pretext of offering substantial interest to investors.

As the Gauhati High Court prepares to deliver its verdict on the bail applications of several key accused, including Bishal Phukan, Tarkik Borah, Swapnil Das, Subhanjyoti Kurmi, and Chandan Nath, the new financial discovery concerning Rabha's account further intensifies the scrutiny surrounding the case. The court is also set to hear Rabha’s own bail plea, which has become a focal point amid the latest revelations.

The scandal, which has already captured significant public attention, continues to unfold, with the newly uncovered financial details adding to the intrigue. The court's upcoming ruling on the bail pleas is expected to play a crucial role in the investigation and the future of the accused involved in the case.