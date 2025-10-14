Lurinjyoti Gogoi Alleges Zubeen Garg Post-Mortem Leak, Demands Arrest Within 24 Hours

Lurinjyoti Gogoi alleges in a Facebook post that there are serious lapses in the handling of late singer Zubeen Garg’s post-mortem report conducted at GMCH. According to him, the report, considered highly confidential, was returned to the SIT by Garima Saikia Garg to maintain its secrecy. However, he claims the report has now been leaked, raising questions about the integrity and security of the investigation.

He questioned, “Who leaked this highly confidential report?” and asked if the SIT is “treating the investigation like a joke.” Gogoi also criticized the authorities for allegedly disregarding the collective emotions of the justice-seeking public, asking why such insensitivity is being shown.

Gogoi demanded that culprit, allegedly responsible for leaking the post-mortem report, be arrested within 24 hours, urging the Chief Minister to ensure immediate action.

Also Read: Riniki Bhuyan Sharma Files Defamation Case Against Lurinjyoti Gogoi