Breaking: SIT Recovers Deleted Data From Zubeen Garg’s Phone; Siddharth Admits Concealment

Siddharth Sharma has admitted before the SIT that he initially withheld several crucial pieces of information during the investigation. Following the recovery of late singer Zubeen Garg’s mobile phone, the SIT obtained numerous important leads that had been deleted.

Sharma, who had deliberately erased significant data from the phone, has now confessed to his actions. The SIT has successfully recovered the deleted information and is placing greater focus on Sharma’s alleged financial misconduct.

The SIT has also placed significant focus on Sharma’s alleged financial irregularities in connection with the case. So far, Sharma has reportedly made one formal confession during the SIT inquiry.

