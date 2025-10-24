Maitrayee Patar Urges Strengthened Security and Open Access at Zubeen Kshetra

In a recent Facebook post, Assamese singer Maitrayee Patar made an appeal to the administration regarding the management and security of Zubeen Kshetra.

She wrote that both Zubeen Garg and Zubeen Kshetra belong to the people and urged authorities to ensure a robust and disciplined security system to prevent any untoward incidents. Patar suggested maintaining security personnel on a shift basis and temporarily closing the site for two to three hours daily for cleaning purposes while keeping it open to the public for the rest of the time.

She further recommended that any public programs or events within the premises should require official permission from the administration. However, she emphasized that there should be no unnecessary restrictions on general public movement within reasonable hours.

Drawing a comparison to her time studying at the Tata Institute in Mumbai, Patar shared how the institution maintained continuous public access to its campus, with cleaning hours set from 6 AM to 9 AM, and a strong security presence at all times. She said this allowed students to study and engage freely in academic and creative discussions, which enriched their minds and education.

Highlighting the potential of Zubeen Kshetra, she proposed setting up organized “adda points” (discussion spaces), a museum dedicated to Zubeen Garg, and a public library within the premises — both of which could remain restricted at night.

Patar reminded that Zubeen Garg loved books and believed that a library in his memory would be a fitting tribute. However, she insisted that the general campus area, including the memorial site, should not have rigid time restrictions.

Concluding her appeal, Patar wrote, “We are talking about Zubeen Garg — remember that. Let your thoughts and actions be a little different; the people will bless you for it. If there is goodwill, it is entirely possible. Zubeen Dada was never alone — the administration should do this for him and for the people.”

