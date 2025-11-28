Major Reshuffle in Morigaon Police: 15 Cops Transferred Under New SSP

Prakash Sonowal, Morigaon’s newly appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), has ordered a major reshuffle in the district, transferring and posting a total of 15 personnel, including Head Constables, Lance Naiks (LNK), Unarmed Branch Constables (UBC), and Woman Police Constables (WPC) who had been serving at the same police stations for over three years.

In addition, nine newly transferred Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) have also been assigned to various locations within the district.

The full list of transfers and postings is as follows:

SI (UB) Mridul Rudra Paul - posted to Mayong PS as 2nd Officer

SI (UB) Kalpajit Chetia - posted to Laharighat PS as attached officer

SI (UB) Partha Pratim Dutta - posted to Jagiroad PS as 2nd Officer

SI (UB) Kishor Kumar Thapa - posted to Jagiroad PS as TSI

WSI (UB) Rituparna Dutta - posted to Morigaon PS as I/C Women Cell

SI (UB) Eakub Ali - transferred from Morigaon PS to Mayong PS as attached officer

SI (UB) Brajendra Kr. Das - posted to Morigaon PS as attached officer

SI (AB) Biswadeep Handique - closed to OR from Jagiroad PS

SI (UB) Rajkishor Sarmah - closed to OR from Mikirbheta PS

WPC/132 Ranima Deka - posted to Nellie OP

WPC/12 Aparna Bordoloi - posted to Borchala OP

WPC/116 Sikha Konwut - posted to Bhelowguri PS

WLNK/319 Karuna Devi - posted to Borchala OP

WPC/398 Jyoti Borah - transferred from Bhuragaon PS to Mayong PS

LNK (UB) 323 Poran Borah - transferred from Bhuragaon PS to Moiraburi PS as LC

All transfers and postings are effective immediately, and personnel are expected to join their new stations without delay.

