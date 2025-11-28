Major Reshuffle in Morigaon Police: 15 Cops Transferred Under New SSP

Prakash Sonowal, Morigaon’s newly appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), has ordered a major reshuffle in the district, transferring and posting a total of 15 personnel, including Head Constables, Lance Naiks (LNK), Unarmed Branch Constables (UBC), and Woman Police Constables (WPC) who had been serving at the same police stations for over three years.
In addition, nine newly transferred Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) have also been assigned to various locations within the district.
The full list of transfers and postings is as follows:
- SI (UB) Mridul Rudra Paul - posted to Mayong PS as 2nd Officer
- SI (UB) Kalpajit Chetia - posted to Laharighat PS as attached officer
- SI (UB) Partha Pratim Dutta - posted to Jagiroad PS as 2nd Officer
- SI (UB) Kishor Kumar Thapa - posted to Jagiroad PS as TSI
- WSI (UB) Rituparna Dutta - posted to Morigaon PS as I/C Women Cell
- SI (UB) Eakub Ali - transferred from Morigaon PS to Mayong PS as attached officer
- SI (UB) Brajendra Kr. Das - posted to Morigaon PS as attached officer
- SI (AB) Biswadeep Handique - closed to OR from Jagiroad PS
- SI (UB) Rajkishor Sarmah - closed to OR from Mikirbheta PS
- WPC/132 Ranima Deka - posted to Nellie OP
- WPC/12 Aparna Bordoloi - posted to Borchala OP
- WPC/116 Sikha Konwut - posted to Bhelowguri PS
- WLNK/319 Karuna Devi - posted to Borchala OP
- WPC/398 Jyoti Borah - transferred from Bhuragaon PS to Mayong PS
- LNK (UB) 323 Poran Borah - transferred from Bhuragaon PS to Moiraburi PS as LC
All transfers and postings are effective immediately, and personnel are expected to join their new stations without delay.
