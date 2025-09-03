Mankachar: Illegal Sawmills Thrive Despite Forest Department Oversight

Despite government efforts to promote tree plantation and afforestation, illegal sawmills continue to operate openly in Mankachar and surrounding areas, causing widespread deforestation. Locals allege that more than fifty unlicensed mills have been running for years, often under the tacit supervision of the forest department.

Residents claim that these mills cut down forest trees and process timber without proper licenses. Occasional raids by the district administration and the Dhubri Forest Department have temporarily halted operations, but most mills reportedly resume activities within a few days.

Whistleblowers and journalists attempting to expose these illegal activities reportedly face intimidation, raising concerns about how mill operators identify informants. Illegal sawmill operations have been reported across multiple areas, including Puthimari, Chatibhoi, Kumargati, Bagapara, Jhanjani, Kakaripara, Kuchnimara, Joradang, and various parts of Haatshingimari, such as Bhimapara, Hajirhat, Patakata, Tumoni, and Shalkata.

One local resident said, “These sawmills are operating illegally. Even when the forest department is informed, operations are only halted for 2–3 days before resuming. Massive numbers of trees are being felled and brought to the mills. We urge the forest department and the Assam government to take strict action to stop these mills and protect the forests.”

While the government has authorised four sawmills in the district for furniture production, locals allege that illegal timber is being processed alongside licensed timber, violating official regulations.

It is further claimed that these illegal sawmills generate nearly ₹10 lakh per month through timber sales at weekly markets and transportation, reportedly with the tacit knowledge of the Haatshingimari-Mankachar forest authorities.

