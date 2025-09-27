Matak Community Stages Huge Protest Demanding ST Status, Rejects Govt Talks

Nearly 20,000 members of the Matak community took to the streets in Assam on the night of September 26, rejecting the government’s invitation for talks and demanding recognition as a Scheduled Tribe (ST) along with full autonomy.

The protest shows how frustrated the community has become after years of feeling ignored. Leaders say they will continue their struggle until the government takes real action to meet their demands.

The demonstration comes a day after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had invited Matak leaders for a meeting on September 25, following a large protest in Tinsukia. But the community refused to participate, indicating that tensions between the Mataks and the government are still running high.

“If our demands are not met, we will keep protesting against his lying government,” said a protester.

This agitation follows a similar one earlier this month by the Moran community in Dibrugarh, who also demanded ST status. The Moran rally, led by the All Moran Students’ Union, saw people marching through Margherita, raising their voices about years of neglect and unkept promises.

At the rally, speakers stressed that ST recognition is vital to protect their culture, political rights, and access to development. They also said full autonomy would allow the community to make important decisions for themselves and take control of their future.

The Matak community has vowed to continue its agitation until the government responds with meaningful measures to fulfill their longstanding demands.

