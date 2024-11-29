Police Officer Suspended Over Corruption Charges in Assam's Dhubri

An Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Athani Outpost in Assam’s Dhubri district has been suspended after he was accused of indulging in corrupt practices, sources said.

The suspended police officer has been identified as Dhananjay Rabha. The suspension comes after Rabha drew widespread criticism from the local residents of Athani for being allegedly indulged in fraudulent activities.

Videos that circulated on social media showed the cop collecting money in a manner described as "shocking and shameful" by the locals.

Several local organizations and residents raised their concerns, accusing Rabha of exploiting his position for personal gains. They called upon Dhubri Superintendent of Police and DGP G.P. Singh to initiate a thorough investigation and take strict action against the officer. Responding to the public outcry, the authorities have taken swift action, suspending Dhananjay Rabha with immediate effect.

It is worth noting that Dhananjay Rabha has a history of alleged corrupt activities, with multiple prior accusations against him for engaging in unethical practices.