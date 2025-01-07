Meghalaya's Role in Expanding Illegal Cattle Smuggling Trade Uncovered

Illegal cattle smuggling remains rampant, with Meghalaya now emerging as a new target for trafficking syndicates that previously operated primarily through Assam. A recent investigation by Pratidin Time has revealed the chilling details of these operations.

As per sources, cattle are initially transported in pickup vans from Chhaygaon in Assam to Kulasi, then into Borduar’s Rabha Hasong area. The vehicles, after passing through Loharghat and Bagan Bazar, enter Meghalaya’s Umshru and continue further within the state. Upon reaching Meghalaya, the cattle are offloaded from the smaller vans and transferred to larger trucks. What follows is a horrific sight: the cattle are loaded onto trucks with their necks and legs bound, and their mouths and noses are stuffed with plastic to silence them.

The sources also mentioned that the trucks are capable of carrying between 100 to 150 cattle, and in larger trucks, the number can reach 200 to 300.

A large-scale smuggling syndicate is behind this operation, with vehicles passing through areas like Boko, Chhaygaon, and Palashbari before entering Meghalaya. The syndicate manages to pay a fee of ₹25,000 per vehicle to transport cattle from Assam to Meghalaya. On average, 30-40 vehicles make the journey every day, generating significant profits for the operation.

The syndicate also uses bribery to overcome any obstacles, paying off police and local organizations, which allows the smuggling to continue unchecked. In Meghalaya, the cattle are transported via the N.E.C. road through Jirang and Mairang, eventually reaching the West Khasi Hills region and then being smuggled into Bangladesh.

The trucks, covered with tarpaulins, conceal the cattle so effectively that detection is nearly impossible. The animals are cruelly bound and many die during transit, the sources revealed.

This brutal ongoing operation raises serious concerns, prompting the question of what actions the Chief Minister will take to address this illegal trade.

