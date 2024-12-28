Assam: Over 4 Lakh To Vote In Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Election

Ahead of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council election, the Assam State Election Commission released the final electoral roll. Released on Thursday, the electoral roll highlights that over four lakh are eligible to cast their votes.

Advertisment

The election will cover 36 constituencies under the Kamrup and Goalpara districts of Assam. According to the electoral roll, there are a total of 4,42,535 voters with 2,15,990 male voters and 2,26,541 female voters. Additionally, four voters are belonging to the third gender.

Meanwhile, the Kamrup district has a total of 1,90,663 voters including 92,919 male and 97,744 female voters. On the other hand, in Goalpara, there are a total of 2,51,872 voters including 1,23,071 male, 1,28,797 female and four third-gender voters.

The voters will be able to check their names in the final electoral roll at the designated locations as decided by the district commissioners or district election officers of the respective districts, the state election commission informed via a press release.

Also Read: Assam Panchayat Polls: BJP Creates Election, Manifesto Committees