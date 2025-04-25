Assam Minister Urges Probe into MLA Aminul Islam’s Remarks; Seeks Disqualification

Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass has strongly reacted to recent remarks made by MLA Aminul Islam, calling for a thorough investigation into the matter. Speaking at the Akoya Rongali Bihu celebration in Bajali, Dass urged the Assam Government to send Islam’s statements for forensic examination.

Advertisment

Dass further appealed for judicial scrutiny of every "byte and statement" made by the AIUDF legislator, emphasising the seriousness of the issue. He also made a formal call to the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly to consider disqualifying Aminul Islam from his post as MLA.

The Minister’s remarks come amidst rising political tension over statements attributed to Islam, which have sparked widespread criticism.