AIUDF Decides to Go Solo in Assam Panchayat and Assembly Polls

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has decided to go solo in the upcoming Panchayat elections and 2026 Assam Assembly elections, ruling out any alliances. The decision was finalized during a meeting of party MLAs and office bearers at the MLA Hostel in Dispur on Friday.

Advertisment

Addressing reporters after the meeting, AIUDF General Secretary Aminul Islam asserted the party’s independent stance, stating, “We have decided to go solo in 2026. We will not go to anyone for alliance. That is clear.”

Islam also mentioned that AIUDF is currently finalizing its strategy for the upcoming Panchayat elections. The exact number of seats the party will contest in the local body polls will be determined once district committees submit their reports to the central leadership.

Dismissing speculation about possible alliances or mergers, Islam termed such reports as propaganda by rival parties aiming to weaken AIUDF. “We will not forge any alliance with any party. As of today, we have decided to contest alone. However, future decisions will depend on the political scenario,” he clarified.

Reflecting on past alliances, he recalled discussions with Dr. Hiren Gohain during the last assembly elections, which led to the formation of a Grand Alliance with Congress and 15 other parties. He claimed that the AIUDF was not invited for discussions this time. "He has alienated AIUDF, and the people will respond in the elections,” Islam said.