Morigaon BJYM Leader Relieved from Duties Over Alleged Misconduct

The Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuba Morcha (BJYM) in Assam’s Morigaon district has been relieved from his duties following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a woman.

The accused BJYM Secretary has been identified as Mridul Saharia, sources said. According to sources, he was arrested for inappropriate behaviour towards a woman.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Deosal area of Jagiroad. The residents, upon witnessing the incident, trapped Saharia and handed him over to the police.

Later, the Jagiroad Police initiated an ongoing investigation into the matter to determine further details.