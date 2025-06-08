Morigaon Police Nab Cyber Fraudster Posing as Medicine Dealer

The Morigaon Police have once again apprehended a cyber criminal who was operating under the guise of a pharmaceutical businessman. As per sources, the accused has been identified as Inamul Hussain, a resident of Barkhabal in Laharighat.

Inamul, the proprietor of Insaan Drug Distributor in Laharighat, was arrested in connection with Case No. 112/25 registered at the Laharighat Police Station. According to police sources, he was involved in serious cyber fraud activities while posing as a legitimate medicine distributor.

Investigations have revealed that Inamul siphoned off a staggering Rs 3.9 crore from multiple sources across different parts of the country. The funds were funnelled into his account at Punjab National Bank, sources informed.

Inamul had reportedly been absconding since September 2024, evading arrest despite multiple efforts by law enforcement agencies.

