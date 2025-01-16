Assam: 2 Killed In Road Accident In Morigaon's Laharighat

At least two people were killed in an accident in Morigaon district’s Laharighat after a public transport vehicle hit a two-wheeler on Thursday. The deceased were identified as residents of Bowalguri village.

As per reports, a Tata Magic with registration AS 01 JC 1167 hit a motorcycle at Kushtoli village under the Laharighat tehsil of Morigaon. The deceased, Surajit Pator and Rabi Pator died on the spot. Their bodies were later recovered and taken for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a two-wheeler rider was severely injured earlier in the day in Guwahati. The accident took place near Dighalipukhuri as the scooty rider hit an ambulance from behind. The victim was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) as traffic police officials arrived at the scene.