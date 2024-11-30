Morigaon School Principal Suspended Over Illegal Fee Collection Allegations

The Principal of the Nagabandha Senior Secondary School in Assam’s Morigaon district has been suspended following allegations of illegal fee collection from students, sources said on Saturday.

The suspended principal has been identified as Giyas Uddin Ahmed. The suspension order was issued through the office of the Inspector of Schools, Morigaon district, under directive NO MDC/Aleg/EST/02/part II/2022.

As per allegations levelled, Ahmed, along with the school management committee president, Nurul Huda, has been accused of amassing lakhs of rupees from approximately 700 students of the school.

Sources said that amounts ranging from Rs 700 to Rs 1,100 were collected per student under the pretext of admission fees.

The issue came to light after the Student Unity Forum staged a protest against the alleged irregularities and unethical practices in the school. This prompted authorities to take action, leading to the suspension of the principal.