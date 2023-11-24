AASU Names Utpal Sarma President, Shankar Jyoti Baruah Gets 2nd Term

Utpal Sarma and Shankar Jyoti Baruah will take over the positions of president and general secretary, respectively, of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU). The decision was taken on Friday during the student body's ongoing convention in Assam's Morigaon.
Utpal Sarma was handed interim responsibility to take over as the president of the student organization after the former president of AASU, Dipanka Kumar Nath cited personal reasons for quitting.
Meanwhile, Shankar Jyoti Baruah, who was already serving as the general secretary of the student body, got another term.
Both Utpal Sarma and Shankar Jyoti Baruah had taken over the responsibilities of AASU since the resignation of Dipanka Kumar Nath. In the Morigaon convention, both leaders were handed over their responsibilities officially.
Having been named the president of AASU, Utpal Sarma said, "I will carry out my responsibilities with utmost dedication. I hope the people will support me and give their love and blessings. I would like to thank the people of Morigaon. They have opened up their hearts to the organization and given us such warmth. They helped us successfully organize our 18th convention. From now on, I will have added responsibilities. At this moment, I want to pay tributes to those who have laid down their lives for the cause of Assam. I want to urge the people of Assam to support me and AASU so that we carry on taking up the issues of the indigenous people of Assam and keep working for them. We want to strive to ensure the future of the student community is bright. For this, I wish for the support and blessings of the public, my teachers, and seniors."
On the other hand, having been given the responsibilities of taking over as the general secretary of AASU, Shankar Jyori Baruah said, "For the second time, the representatives of AASU from various districts, and the state-level executive members have shown faith in me and handed me the responsibility of carrying on as the general secretary. I will try to move forward with utmost dedication and honesty and within the confines of the constitution to win over every worker of the organization and face every challenge head-on. I expect the blessings of the people of Assam, cooperation, and good wishes from the members of the AASU in every field."