AASU Names Utpal Sarma President, Shankar Jyoti Baruah Gets 2nd Term

Having been named the president of AASU, Utpal Sarma said, "I will carry out my responsibilities with utmost dedication. I hope the people will support me and give their love and blessings. I would like to thank the people of Morigaon. They have opened up their hearts to the organization and given us such warmth. They helped us successfully organize our 18th convention. From now on, I will have added responsibilities. At this moment, I want to pay tributes to those who have laid down their lives for the cause of Assam. I want to urge the people of Assam to support me and AASU so that we carry on taking up the issues of the indigenous people of Assam and keep working for them. We want to strive to ensure the future of the student community is bright. For this, I wish for the support and blessings of the public, my teachers, and seniors."