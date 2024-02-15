Assam: Morigaon Jute Warehouse Fire Continues To Burn Dreams

"As far as I have been told, many of the jute producers had no insurance on their produce. We have already lost several crores worth of raw jute. Fortunately, there was no loss of lives or injuries in the incident. The primary cause of concern at present remains the losses incurred. I have called in the manager and will talk to him for more details on the quantity of jute that was stored in the warehouse. I have been told that only one farmer has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 30 lakhs, so you can imagine the total losses that the fire caused," added the Morigaon DC.