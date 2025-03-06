MoRTH Clears Rs 700 Cr for Majuli-Jorhat Bridge, Assam CM Confirms

In a major push to enhance connectivity in Assam, the much-anticipated two-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra—linking Majuli with Jorhat—has received a crucial financial nod. The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has approved a revised cost estimate of approximately Rs 700 crore, paving the way for the project's long-delayed construction to resume.

Announcing the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence that the next step—initiating the tender process—will be completed soon, expediting the long-awaited infrastructure work.

"As regards to the construction of the 2-lane major bridge over the Brahmaputra between Majuli and Jorhat, today the Expenditure Finance Committee of @MORTHIndia has cleared the Revised Cost Estimate of about ₹700 crore. The next step is to call for the tender. I am confident that the work will resume soon," CM Sarma posted on X.

The Majuli-Jorhat bridge is expected to be a game-changer for the region, significantly improving accessibility and fostering economic and social integration with the mainland. However, the project has faced multiple setbacks due to cost escalations and technical revisions. With the latest approval, the government is aiming to fast-track the process and ensure timely completion.

The Assam government has been actively pushing for major infrastructure developments to improve connectivity across the state. Once operational, the bridge will serve as a vital all-weather road link, reducing dependence on ferry services and providing a safer, faster mode of transport for both residents and tourists.

With the tendering process set to begin, the government remains optimistic that the long-pending project will soon become a reality, fulfilling a crucial need for the people of Majuli and Jorhat.