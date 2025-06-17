MoU Signed Between NID Assam and GAF for Green Innovation

In a major step towards fostering sustainable industrial development through design innovation, the National Institute of Design (NID), Assam signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Green Action Foundation (GAF), Guwahati on June 17, 2025. The signing ceremony took place at the NID Assam campus in Jorhat.

The MoU aims to promote collaborative efforts in research, training, and development projects that contribute to sustainable design practices. Both institutions have expressed a shared commitment to pooling resources to design and implement initiatives that advance industrial sustainability and create new opportunities for students and professionals alike.

The agreement also envisions joint projects involving students and faculty of NID Assam, with outcomes that benefit the wider society by promoting eco-conscious product development and innovation.

The MoU was formally signed in the presence of Prof. J.P. Sampath Kumar, Director of NID Assam. Signatories included Ms. Dulumoni Kalita, Registrar of NID Assam, and Mr. Sujit Kumar Das, Chief Executive Officer of GAF. Also present at the ceremony were Mr. Pranab Kumar Sarmah, Director of the Centre for Business Enterprise (CBE), GAF, along with Discipline Leads and the Deputy Registrar of NID Assam.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in integrating design education with real-world sustainability challenges and solutions.

