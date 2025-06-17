State Govt Launches Heritage Project at Charaideo's Chaolung Sukapha Maidam

In a landmark move hailed as a cultural breakthrough, the Assam government has initiated a major heritage conservation and restoration project at the historically significant Chaolung Sukapha Maidam in Jorhat district. The project, aimed at preserving the legacy of the founder of the Ahom dynasty and the father figure of the Assamese community, was formally announced on Monday by the Chairman of the Tai Ahom Development Council, Mayur Borgohain.

Addressing the media during a site inspection, Borgohain termed it “a proud moment for the people of Assam” and credited Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership for prioritizing the project above political lines. “When good work happens beyond politics, everyone is happy. Today is such a day,” Borgohain said.

Government Responds to Encroachment Concerns

According to Borgohain, the Maidam and surrounding structures such as the Langkhoi Doul and Deosal had been under encroachment for years, with several private tea estates operating in the vicinity. Upon receiving a formal complaint from the Tai Ahom Development Council, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma reportedly expressed serious concern and immediately directed the then Deputy Commissioner of Jorhat, Aditya Vikram, to begin eviction proceedings.

The district administration subsequently cleared nearly 14 bighas of encroached land and handed it over to the Council. However, Borgohain stressed that the original demand was for restoration of the entire 150+ bighas of historical land. “The CM has now directed a comprehensive restoration plan that includes all significant structures related to Chaolung Sukapha and his lineage,” he confirmed.

The upcoming project will cover approximately 500 bighas in total, including the Maidam, its adjoining sacred sites, and the burial grounds of Sukapha’s family. Departments have been instructed to expedite planning and execution under government supervision.

Sharp Criticism of Political Apathy

Borgohain also launched a scathing attack on previous governments and local political leaders for their inaction over the encroachment. He accused several former chief ministers, cabinet ministers, and MPs from the Ahom community of remaining silent on the issue.

He particularly criticized Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, both of whom represent constituencies in Upper Assam. “In all these years, Gaurav Gogoi has never visited the site. He has never once spoken about restoring the Maidam. Even now, he remains silent,” Borgohain alleged.

He questioned whether the MP was even aware of the Maidam’s exact location and accused opposition leaders of exploiting Ahom sentiments only during elections.

Restoration Work Begins

The Tai Ahom Development Council has already received ₹1.08 crore in initial funding, and fencing work around the reclaimed land is set to begin soon. The council aims to protect the site from further encroachment and develop it into a cultural and historical hub.

Borgohain informed that Chief Minister Dr. Sarma is expected to visit the site in the near future to hold consultations with local communities, scholars, and heritage experts before the project formally begins. “Earlier, we had to take to the streets, launch protests, and face arrests to protect our history. But today, this government has acted decisively without us needing to agitate,” he said.

Describing the initiative as “a bold and historic step,” Borgohain stated that the project will be a lasting tribute to Assam’s roots and an invaluable gift to future generations.

