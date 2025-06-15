Corruption Allegations Emerge as Rs 1.5 Cr Road Deteriorates in Assam's Jorhat

Allegations of large-scale corruption have surfaced regarding the construction of the Borbara Ali road connecting Ekorani to Athkhelia under the Borhola Ekorani Panchayat in Assam's Jorhat district.

The 2.11-kilometre paved road, built at an estimated cost of over Rs 1.5 crore under the Mukhya Mantrir Pakipath Nirman Achani (MPNA), has reportedly been severely damaged within a short period due to substandard construction work by the contractor.

Local residents and members of the Bir Lachit Sena have raised serious concerns about the condition of the road. Multiple sections have developed potholes, and paver blocks have come loose, rendering the road almost unusable. Despite repeated appeals from the public, the construction, carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD) using paver blocks has failed to meet expected standards, leading to the road’s rapid deterioration within a year of its completion.

Locals have expressed frustration over the apparent misuse of public funds and lack of accountability. In response to the growing discontent, the Madhopur regional committee of the Bir Lachit Sena has submitted a memorandum to the Titabar Sub-Divisional Officer, demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities in the construction process.

The people of the region are now urging the authorities to take immediate corrective measures and ensure that those responsible for the substandard work are held accountable.

