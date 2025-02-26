Union Minister Hails Assam’s Economic Vision at Advantage Assam 2.0

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, lauded Assam’s visionary leadership and its strides in economic growth while addressing the valedictory session of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati. The event, centered around the theme ‘The Future of Export Logistics in Assam,’ underscored Assam’s growing role as a key player in India's trade and export logistics sector.

Advertisment

Assam’s Growth in Infrastructure, Trade, and Tourism

Goyal highlighted various infrastructure initiatives aimed at bolstering Assam’s economic development while ensuring environmental sustainability. He emphasized the state’s potential in high-value tourism, which, he stated, could significantly contribute to economic prosperity without compromising Assam’s rich natural heritage.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal

Recognizing the significance of Assam’s tea industry, the Minister referenced the ‘Jhumoir’ initiative, recently attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guwahati. He also acknowledged Assam’s rising stature in the technology sector, citing Tata’s semiconductor industry and Reliance Industries’ AI ventures as major game changers for the region’s economy.

The Union Minister further stressed the role of the ‘3Ts’—Trade, Technology, and Tourism—and ‘3Is’—Industry, Infrastructure, and Investment—in shaping Assam’s future economic landscape.

Education, Innovation, and Assam’s Global Prospects

Highlighting Assam’s expanding educational sector, Goyal commended the establishment of 18 new medical colleges and the introduction of foreign language programs in universities. These initiatives, he noted, will equip Assamese students for global career opportunities. He praised the government’s emphasis on research and innovation, asserting that such efforts align with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat.’

Concluding his address, the Union Minister described Assam as a “dependable and progressing” state, attributing its rapid growth to strong leadership and a commitment to development. He particularly praised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling him a “man with a heart of gold” for his relentless efforts to uplift the state.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal

The Union Minister also unveiled a souvenir titled “Celebrating Assam’s Investment Growth Story,” capturing Assam’s investor-friendly ecosystem and its thriving entrepreneurial spirit.

In his keynote address, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma outlined the state’s strategic vision for economic advancement, reaffirming the government’s dedication to fostering a business-friendly environment and attracting sustainable investments.

Representatives from leading global institutions, including the Asian Development Bank, World Bank, New Development Bank, International Finance Corporation, NRL, Tata Electronics, FICCI, PepsiCo India and South Asia, and Century Ply, expressed strong commitment to investing in Assam. Their participation reflected growing confidence in Assam’s economic potential and its transformative development trajectory.

Glimpses

The valedictory session brought together key policymakers, industry leaders, and international financial institutions to discuss transformative strategies for Assam’s economic ecosystem.