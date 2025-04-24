All-Party Meeting on Pahalgam Massacre at Parliament Today at 6pm

In the wake of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead, the central government has called an all-party meeting to be held at 6 PM today in Parliament. The meeting, aimed at discussing the national security implications of the incident, will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Advertisment

Among the political parties participating, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has confirmed that MP Shrikant Shinde will represent the party. In an official statement, the party expressed “unwavering support” for the victims and reiterated its firm stance on national unity and security. Shiv Sena added that Shinde would convey the party’s resolute support for every citizen affected by the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) will not be attending the meeting, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled program in Bihar’s Madhubani district. However, JDU Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha assured that the party stands fully behind the government. He said the JDU would support any decisions taken during the meeting in the interest of national security.

The Pahalgam attack, which occurred on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadow, saw terrorists open fire on a group of tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen and injuring several others. It is considered the deadliest attack in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike that killed 40 CRPF jawans.

Reacting strongly to the incident, India has launched a series of diplomatic countermeasures targeting Pakistan, which it holds responsible for supporting cross-border terrorism. Following a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by senior ministers including Amit Shah, India has decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 until Pakistan credibly withdraws support for terror networks.

In a significant move, India has shut down the Integrated Attari Check Post and revoked visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. Pakistani nationals have been ordered to leave Indian territory within 48 hours. Furthermore, India has declared Pakistani Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors posted in the Pakistani High Commission as persona non grata, asking them to leave within a week. India will also withdraw its own military advisors and support staff from its High Commission in Islamabad. Both nations are set to reduce their diplomatic presence, cutting down the staff strength at their respective High Commissions from 55 to 30 by May 1, 2025.

These decisions were officially announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a press briefing on Wednesday. The government’s actions mark a clear and forceful diplomatic response to what it sees as Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism on Indian soil.

Also Read: After Pahalgam Terror Attack, India Declares Pak Defence Staff ‘Persona Non Grata’