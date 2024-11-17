Multiple Fires Break Out Across Assam, Causing Widespread Damage

A series of devastating fires have occurred across Assam, causing significant damage to property and displacing residents in affected areas. Several incidents were reported overnight, leading to massive destruction in different regions of the state.

Fire During Raas Mahotsav in Silapathar:

A massive fire broke out in Silapathar amidst the Raas Mahotsav, causing severe damage to several houses and commercial centres. The flames gutted valuable properties worth several lakhs of rupees. The fire occurred the night before and authorities are currently investigating the cause. The local police administration has launched an inquiry to determine the exact origins of the blaze.

Fire at Kalain Bazar, Cachar:

In Cachar district, a major fire broke out at Kalain Bazar, engulfing four business establishments in the area. Locals alerted the fire brigade, which rushed to the spot with multiple fire tenders. Despite their best efforts, the fire destroyed the establishments, causing an estimated loss worth several lakhs of rupees. the fire and emergency services suspect an electrical short circuit as the cause of the fire.

Massive Blaze at Garment Factory in Kamrup:

Another large fire occurred in Kamrup district at a garment factory owned by Zakir Hussain in Bihapara. The fire broke out at 12:15 pm and completely gutted the factory, causing a massive loss of property, which is feared to be around Rs 20 crore. Locals tried to contain the blaze, but the fire spread uncontrollably. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Fire in Sarbhog, Barpeta:

A devastating fire also broke out in Sarbhog, Barpeta, at night. Nayan Kalita’s residence, located in Amguri, was completely gutted. Kalita, an employee of a local shop, was not home when the fire started. The blaze spread to the nearby house of Robin Kalita, damaging a portion of it. Locals were able to extinguish the fire in Robin Kalita's house, but Nayan Kalita’s home was completely destroyed. Residents have expressed dissatisfaction with the delayed arrival of the fire brigade.

Cylinder Explosion in Upper Assam's Dibrugarh:

In Dibrugarh’s Milan Nagar, a terrifying explosion occurred at the house of a woman named Ranju Bhattacharya. The explosion, caused by a cylinder blast, led to widespread damage. Five rented houses in the area were destroyed, resulting in a significant loss of property. Authorities are investigating the incident, and local officials are assessing the extent of the damage caused by the blast.