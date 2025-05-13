Mystery as Solar Borewell in West Karbi Anglong Releases Water, Gas

A sensation has been created in the Machkhat area of West Karbi Anglong due to an unusual occurrence. A solar-powered borewell pipe, installed for water supply, has sparked confusion and mystery among the locals.

After the installation of the borewell pipe for water distribution, water and gas have started to flow out of the pipe autonomously, without any mechanical assistance. Shortly after the installation was completed, the residents noticed water and gas gushing out of the pipe on its own, leading to a sense of shock and creating a mysterious atmosphere in the area.

What’s even more concerning is that the gas, which appears to be similar to LPG, has been observed to catch fire. This incident has raised a sense of alarm among the locals, and the mystery surrounding it continues to deepen.

