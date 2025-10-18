Nagaon Man Arrested for Posting Controversial Video on Zubeen Garg’s Death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Friday that a man from Nagaon district has been arrested for posting a controversial video on social media related to the death of music icon Zubeen Garg.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister informed that the accused, 27-year-old Md Injamul Hoque, son of late Rowsot Uddin of Telia Bebejia under Juria Police Station, uploaded an edited video on his Facebook account under the name ‘SK Ahmad’ on October 15. The video reportedly contained inflammatory remarks regarding Garg’s demise.

During interrogation, Hoque admitted that he had created and uploaded the video himself, using footage obtained from an OTT platform which he edited before posting, the CM further stated.

"Md Injamul Hoque (27 years), son of Late Rowsot Uddin of Telia Bebejia, PS-Juria, Nagaon, has been apprehended for posting a controversial video on his Facebook page under the name 'SK Ahmad' on 15 October 2025, relating to the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. During interrogation, he admitted to uploading the video himself," CM Sarma wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Crime Investigation Department (CID) brought two alleged accused, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, to the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Guwahati.

Earlier, five other accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg, Nandeswar Bora, and Paresh Baishya, were sent to judicial custody in connection with the case.

