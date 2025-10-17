Assam Government Constitutes One-Man Commission to Probe Zubeen Garg’s Death

The Assam government has formed a one-man inquiry commission headed by Hon’ble Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore on 19 September 2025. The commission has been constituted under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952.

The commission’s terms of reference include:

Investigating the facts and circumstances leading to Zubeen Garg’s death. Determining the sequence of events before and after the incident. Examining whether any lapses, negligence, or acts of omission or commission occurred by individuals, authorities, or institutions. Assessing whether external factors, including foul play, conspiracy, or unlawful acts, contributed to the incident.

Witnesses with knowledge of the incident are requested to submit statements in the form of a notarized affidavit, along with a list of supporting documents and their sources. Statements can be submitted from 3 November 2025 (Monday) to 21 November 2025 (Friday), excluding Sundays, between 10:30 AM and 4:00 PM.

The submissions will be received at the office of the One-Man Inquiry Commission, located at the Assam Khadi & Village Industries Board, Maniram Dewan Road, Chandmari, Guwahati-781003.

