Opposition Leader Seeks Action Against Police Inaction in Cattle Smuggling Case

The issue of cattle smuggling and syndicate activities in Upper Assam has raised alarms, particularly in Sivasagar district, where public protests have erupted against alleged police inaction.

Recently, social organizations and locals in Demow took to the streets, demanding accountability from the police over their failure to act on repeated complaints regarding cattle rustling and illegal trade.

Despite numerous reports from areas such as Rajma, Rupapur, and Demow, the police have been accused of not addressing the situation.

In response to the growing concerns, the State Government passed the 'Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021', aimed at curbing illegal cattle transportation and smuggling. The Act includes several provisions, notably Section 7, which prohibits the transport of cattle without a valid permit, including from one state to another, and within Assam to areas where cattle slaughter is prohibited by law. Additionally, Section 11 empowers police officers and veterinary officials to inspect and seize cattle involved in illegal activities.

Despite these provisions, the police have faced criticism for their lack of action.

"The police are behaving in a lackadaisical manner and not taking action on the complaints filed, which has emboldened the culprits to carry out their activities openly," said a local source.

Allegations have even surfaced that certain officers might have connections with the cattle smugglers, tarnishing the reputation of law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, has lodged a formal complaint regarding the issue addressing the Chairperson of the Assam State Police Accountability Commission.

In his complaint dated December 5, 2024, Saikia urged the Commission to investigate the police’s failure to enforce the Assam Cattle Preservation Act and the lack of action on FIRs related to cattle smuggling in Sivasagar.

"Public and social organizations have protested in Demow and other areas against police inaction on cattle smuggling and the syndicate," Saikia said.

Along with the complaint, Saikia submitted newspaper clippings and photographs of vehicles allegedly involved in transporting cattle.

“The Assam Police (Amendment) Act, 2021, which amended the provisions of the Assam Police Act, limits the jurisdiction of the Assam Police Commission to cases of "serious misconduct" involving police officers, such as death in custody, grievous hurt, and molestation. However, the act has narrowed the scope for addressing complaints like the one raised by Saikia, as it no longer covers non-registration of FIRs or failure to act on complaints. This Commission cannot take cognizance of the matter raised by Saikia due to the restrictions placed by the amended Act," said a spokesperson from the Commission.

Despite this, Saikia's complaint is not dismissed entirely, with the Commission urging him to raise the issue before the appropriate forum. "We are constrained to hold that this Commission cannot entertain the matter within the purview of the Assam Police Act, 2021, and hence, the matter is closed," the Commission's statement read.

The situation in Sivasagar remains tense, with public distrust growing towards local authorities. The Assam government’s efforts to address illegal cattle trade seem to be undermined by the alleged complicity or inaction of law enforcement agencies, raising questions about the effectiveness of current regulations and the need for stricter enforcement.