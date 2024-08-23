Dhing Gang-Rape: Union Minister Urges Society To Take Responsibility

In the wake of the gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in Assam's Dhing, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur said that society must take responsibility to prevent such cases.
"It's not just about giving responsibility to the government. The society must take responsibility to prevent such cases," Thakur said terming the incident as unfortunate.
She said, "The entire matter will be probed by the local administration in Dhing. The Prime Minister has taken measures to ensure strict punishment to culprits."
Notably, the minor girl, a class 10 student, was returning home from tuition when she was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Nagaon district's Dhing on Thursday. She was found in a semi-conscious state near a pool.
After some locals spotted her and alerted the police, she was rescued and rushed to Dhing FRU. However, looking at her condition, she was referred to Nagaon.
According to local residents who rescued her, she was lying on the road without any clothing for around an hour before being rescued. "We saw a girl was lying near a pond with her cycle laying besides her. We went to her and asked what happened. She said three men raped her. We demand the culprit to be arrested within 12 hours," they said.
Protests erupted in Dhing after the incident came to light. Student unions including AASU and other civil society organizations called a bandh in the region on Friday. Women and local residents took to the streets to demand justice and arrest of all culprits involved. Roads were blocked by protestors demanding swift action from the government and the police.
Directing the DGP to head to Dhing, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X, "The horrific incident at Dhing, involving a minor, is a crime against humanity and has struck our collective conscience. We will NOT SPARE anyone & BRING the perpetrators to JUSTICE."
Two persons have been detained by the police on suspicions of involvement in the case.