Dhing Minor Rape: Opposition Calls For Speedy Justice

After the rape of a minor girl in Assam's Dhing, calls for speedy justice have gained momentum. Strong protests were held on Friday over the rape of a girl in Nagaon district's Dhing while returning from tuition.
Dhing MLA Aminul Islam called for raising voice against the act, however, urged for the case to not be given a communal spin. "Everyone involved in the case are animals. The case should be heard in a fast-track court, and I will bring this up in the Assembly," he said.
Former MP and Congress leader Abdul Khaleque called for strong action against those found guilty saying, "There should be strong laws against rape in this country. The culprits should be punished within three to four days. I urge the chief minister to bring rule of law in Assam."
Khaleque said that he will be a part of the protests being a father to a girl and urged all fathers and brothers to join him.
"The police stations have become a base for middlemen under this Himanta government. How will this police be able to bring crime down? Criminals don't have any religion and those sheltering them are equally guilty," he said criticising the government and the state police.
Meanwhile, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi took to social media to urge the Assam Chief Minister to ensure the culprits are punished within three months through fast-track court. "The culprits in the Dhing rape case should be hanged. Ensure exemplary punishment to the culprits within three months through fast-track court," Gogoi wrote.
Earlier Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vowed that no perpetrators in connection to the case will be spared. Terming the incident as a crime against humanity, he said that the Assam DGP has been directed to visit the site and ensure swift action.
“The horrific incident at Dhing, involving a minor, is a crime against humanity and has struck our collective conscience. We will NOT SPARE anyone & BRING the perpetrators to JUSTICE. I've directed @DGPAssamPolice to visit the site and ensure swift action against such monsters,” he wrote on social media.
Notably, the minor girl was returning home from tuition when she was raped in Dhing. Having committed the crime, the assailants left her in the forest in a state of shock. She lay there without any clothing for around an hour before being rescued.
When locals spotted her lying in the woods, they reported the matter to the local police. The police arrived at the scene and recovered her and rushed her to Dhing FRU. However, looking at her condition, she was soon referred to Nagaon.