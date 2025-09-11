We Don’t Want CAA,” AABYSF Warns BJP Ahead of 2026 elections

The All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation (AABYSF) of Nagaon district staged a massive protest march at Amabagan, Rupahihat, against the BJP government, raising demands for the immediate withdrawal of “D-voter” status from Hindu Bengalis and granting them citizenship rights, along with the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The protest march began from Amabagan market in Koliabor constituency and concluded at Amar Chariali, with the Nagaon district unit of the federation voicing strong resentment against the ruling BJP.

Leaders of the federation alleged that despite receiving wholehearted support from the Hindu Bengali community, the BJP government has deceived them through conspiracies and betrayal. They claimed that without the votes of Hindu Bengalis, the BJP could never form a government.

Representatives of the federation remarked that the CAA has only created division within communities while branding Hindu Bengalis as “Bangladeshi.” The Association have strongly demanded the cancellation of the CAA Act.

A member of the organisation said, “We are deeply disappointed by the current situation and issue a stern warning to the BJP government to provide us citizenship immediately and stop the implementation of the CAA. We supported the BJP wholeheartedly, but without our support, they cannot form a government in Assam.”

He further stated, “We want to make it clear that the BJP government is betraying us again and again by promising citizenship through the CAA. People who have been residing here since 1970 should be granted citizenship, as our names are already in the NRC list, and the D-voters must be withdrawn. If the BJP government fails to heed our demands, we will oppose them in the upcoming 2026 elections. We don’t want CAA.”

Earlier, on August 18, the BJP-led Assam government issued a notice stating that Hindu Bengalis, Gorkhas, and Koch Rajbongshis would be removed from the D-voter list.

However, just two days later, after the notice was announced, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that the Hindu Bengalis would not be withdrawn from the D-voter list.

