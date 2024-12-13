Clash Erupts in Assam’s Nalbari Between Locals & Forest Officials Amid Elephant Chase

Assam's Nalbari witnessed a tense situation as a clash broke out between forest department officials and local residents over the handling of wild elephants.

The incident occurred in Katahkuchi village, where a herd of 10 wild elephants ventured onto the National Highway.

The forest department attempted to drive the elephants away from the highway towards safer areas, but tensions escalated when the herd passed near the premises of Katahkuchi Krishna Guru Primary School.

Locals, including the school’s headmaster, Balen Swargiary, and his son, Manas Pratim Swargiary, questioned the forest officials about their actions, alleging a lack of prior communication regarding the operation.

During the altercation, the situation turned physical, with allegations surfacing from both sides. Balen Swargiary accused forest officials of physically assaulting him and his son.

Meanwhile, the forest department claimed that one of their officials, Musaddiq Ahmed, was manhandled by locals.

The incident led to heated exchanges and heightened tensions in the area, with locals reportedly surrounding the forest officials. Police intervened to defuse the situation and brought both parties to Nalbari Sadar Police Station for further inquiry.

Speaking to the media, Balen Swargiary said, "The forest department failed to notify us about the operation, which led to the confrontation. Instead of addressing our concerns, they physically assaulted me and my son."

On the other hand, forest officials alleged that locals obstructed their efforts and retaliated against them.

The situation has been brought under control, but both parties remain at the police station for investigation.

It is noteworthy to mention that the clash has sparked concerns over the coordination between forest officials and locals in handling wildlife conflicts in the area.