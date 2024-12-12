Gadkari Answers Gaurav Gogoi: NH 37 in Assam to be Ready by Feb, 2025

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari assured Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday that the Jorhat-Jhanji stretch of National Highway 37 in Assam will be completed by February 2025. Gadkari provided this assurance in response to a question raised by Gogoi during the Lok Sabha's Question Hour.

"I had taken 10-12 meetings to discuss about this road. Due to various reasons, it was delayed. Work is now going on in full swing. The Jorhat-Jhanji portion will be completed by February 2025," the minister stated.

Gogoi has been advocating for the timely completion of the highway construction, which runs through his Jorhat constituency. The Congress leader had previously met Gadkari and written to him urging the early completion of the roadwork, highlighting the ongoing inconvenience faced by residents due to the road's poor condition and slow progress.

In his communications, Gogoi pointed out that the highway’s construction has been delayed for several years, resulting in frequent accidents and severe traffic congestion in the area. "From frequent accidents to long traffic jams, this portion is affected with several issues," he had posted on 'X'.

