Kaziranga Elephant Found Ailing in Gohpur, Medical Team On-Site

Senior officials, including the Biswanath District Forest Officer and a team of specialists, have arrived at the site to monitor the situation closely. 

An adult wild elephant, reportedly in ailing health, has been stranded for the past two days in the middle of a black gram field in Gohpur.

The elephant, believed to have ventured out of Kaziranga National Park in search of food, is currently receiving medical attention from a team of veterinarians at Thote Chapori since around noon today.

According to the veterinarians, the elephant's condition remains critical.

