‘National Shame’: Assam CM Hits Out at Gaurav Gogoi’s Foreign Allegiances

In a stunning and scathing address during a Cabinet meeting held in Guwahati on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a blistering attack on newly appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Gaurav Gogoi. The Chief Minister alleged deep anti-national links, espionage, and foreign allegiance involving Gogoi and his family, declaring that he would reveal explosive evidence on September 10 that would leave the Congress leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi, regretting Gogoi’s appointment for life.

"This man has no shame," Sarma thundered. "When someone crosses all limits of shamelessness, they start claiming their own son, daughter, and wife are foreigners, as if to say ‘Do whatever you want’." Drawing a sharp contrast between public responsibility and personal choices, he questioned, "If someone cannot call their own children Indian, how will they understand or represent the children of Assam?"

Reiterating that “he has never seen a more shameless figure in Indian politics,” Sarma accused Gogoi and his wife, Elizabeth Gogoi, of being deeply involved in anti-India activities. He claimed that a significant portion of the truth was yet to be revealed: “What he has confessed is only 10%. What I will expose on September 10 will shake the nation.”

The Chief Minister further alleged that Gaurav Gogoi had misled the public by claiming his travel to Pakistan was linked to his wife. “His visit had nothing to do with his wife. She was in India at the time. He went independently to Pakistan for training. I have the documents to prove it,” he declared.

In a bombshell revelation, Sarma stated that Gogoi's son was born in India and held Indian citizenship until the age of seven, before surrendering his Indian passport and acquiring a British one — allegedly with Gogoi's direct approval and signature. “This happened in 2021, when I had just formed the government in Assam — long before the pandemic could be an excuse,” Sarma clarified. “His daughter was born in Britain, yes, but his son was an Indian citizen. He showed complete disregard for the nation by voluntarily revoking his son's Indian citizenship.”

Sarma then turned his focus to Gogoi’s wife, accusing her of espionage and illegal possession of sensitive documents. “We have evidence that Elizabeth Gogoi accessed and quoted classified Intelligence Bureau reports, which were then used to influence decisions by international climate lobbyists on whether to invest in India,” he said. “Who in the IB is leaking this to her? This is a very serious matter.”

Going further, he made grave allegations of links between Gogoi’s family and Pakistan's military establishment and intelligence services. “On September 10, I will expose their connections with the Pakistan Army and Interior Ministry. The public will learn how they have betrayed this country for foreign agendas,” the CM warned.

Sarma also mentioned that the CM's Vigilance Cell had been probing the matter, stating that Ripun Bora had previously flagged suspicions that Gogoi and his wife were drawing payments from Pakistani sources. “The extent of information in my possession will ensure that Assam never forgives him. Their entire family is a cog in the machinery of anti-India forces. That is my latest and most serious allegation yet against Gaurav Gogoi,” Sarma asserted.

The Chief Minister concluded his tirade with a chilling promise: “After September 10, Gaurav Gogoi won’t be able to show his face in public. The truth will come out — and it will be devastating.”