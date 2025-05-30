NCHAC Amends CCL Order After Backlash, Haflongbar Reacts

A recent directive by the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) concerning Child Care Leave (CCL) for government employees has sparked political and public outcry in the hill district. The order, initially issued on May 21, 2025, had controversially restricted department heads from recommending CCL beyond 90 days—a move slammed by former MLA and ex-CEM Samarjit Haflongbar as unconstitutional and anti-women.

Advertisment

Under pressure and growing criticism, the Council on May 30 issued a modified order (No. GA/TS/Child Care Leave/2023-2024/124) instructing department heads not to recommend CCL without strictly adhering to Notification No. FEG.11/2013/Pt-II/28 dated 31.07.2015, issued by the Assam Finance Department.

Haflongbar welcomed the revised directive, thanking the Council for its timely course correction. "This modification, though overdue, reflects a positive step toward transparent governance and respect for employees' rights," he said.

However, Haflongbar did not mince words when addressing the original order. In a strongly-worded statement, he likened the actions of current CEM Debolal Gorlosa (a.k.a. Daniel Dimasa) to authoritarianism, calling the May 21 directive “regressive,” “unconstitutional,” and reminiscent of “North Korean-style governance.”

"Such a move undermines the rights of women employees and disregards the welfare of minor children," Haflongbar said. "It shows indifference to constitutional provisions and is a blatant violation of Article 309."

According to rules framed under Article 309 of the Indian Constitution, female Assam state government employees with minor children are entitled to up to 730 days (or two years) of Child Care Leave during their service period. Single male employees with custody of minor or specially-abled children are also eligible. This leave can be used for caregiving, child illness, education, and other essential needs.

Haflongbar has urged female government employees in Dima Hasao to remain vigilant and united in the defense of their rights. "This is not just a fight for leave; it is a fight for dignity, equality, and justice," he asserted.