NIA Chargesheets ULFA(I) Chief Paresh Baruah, 2 Others in IED Plot

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three individuals, including Paresh Baruah, the Myanmar-based chief of the banned outfit ULFA (I), for allegedly conspiring to carry out multiple IED blasts in Assam on Independence Day last year, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Baruah, also known by aliases such as Paresh Asom, Kamruj Zaman Khan, Nur-uz-Zaman, Zaman Bhai, Pradip, and Paban Baruah, is the chairman and self-styled Commander-in-Chief of the banned terrorist organisation United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), officials said.

Baruah, along with Abhijit Gogoi alias Abhijeet Gogoi and Jahnu Boruah alias Arnob Asom alias Huntu, has been chargesheeted under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act, the NIA said in a statement on Friday. The charges were filed in a court in Guwahati.

The three accused were found to be connected to Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by the outfit at Dispur Last Gate in Guwahati, as part of a larger ULFA (I) conspiracy to carry out multiple blasts across Assam aimed at disrupting the Independence Day celebrations in 2023, the agency stated.

According to reports, the NIA, which took over the investigation in September 2024, found that the IEDs were planted with the intent to cause death or injury, damage property, threaten the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India, and instil fear among the public.

Also Read: ULFA-I's Rupam Asom Admits Role in 2018 Murder of Bordumsa OC