ULFA-I's Rupam Asom Admits Role in 2018 Murder of Bordumsa OC

ULFA (Independent)’s dreaded Operation Commander Rupam Asom, who was arrested by Tinsukia Police on May 24, has made explosive confessions during police interrogation regarding the 2018 murder of police officer Bhaskar Kalita. Currently in police custody, Rupam has openly admitted to being involved in the killing.

According to his statement, on the night of May 4, 2018, ULFA-I’s five-member unit, led by Rupam Asom, was hiding inside a house in Bordumsa’s Kuju Pathar. When Bordumsa’s OC Bhaskar Kalita attempted to confront them, the militant group opened indiscriminate fire in what Rupam claimed was an act of self-defense. The bullets fatally wounded Officer Kalita. After confirming he was shot, the militants seized the AK-47 rifle he had been carrying and fled the scene.

Adding another layer of horror to the case, the owner of the house, Mridula Bora, has recounted the nightmarish events to Pratidin Time. She described how she narrowly escaped death by hiding beneath a duck coop as bullets whizzed past her head. She recalled hearing the agonizing screams of someone fatally injured inside her home.

The aftermath of that night left Mridula and her family homeless. The local villagers later helped reconstruct their home, but even seven years later, the family continues to live under the shadow of that tragic incident. They are still frequently questioned by both the army and the police, and the trauma remains fresh in their memories.

It is worth noting that Rupam Asom is believed to be the mastermind behind several violent incidents in Upper Assam and is named in over 12 cases filed by Assam Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

